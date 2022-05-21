Get a lifetime Microsoft Office license for just $50

Purchasing and accessing productivity apps from Microsoft has become increasingly confusing over the years due to the myriad of different subscription levels and software combinations. If you need Microsoft Office for school, work or play, we have a very simple and inexpensive solution. In our GameSpot Deals hub, you can Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for just $50.

This offer is available for the Windows and macOS versions of Microsoft Office. All you have to do is purchase the license, download Microsoft Office on your PC or laptop, and enter your license. From there, you’ll have access to the 2021 version of Office forever. Keeping in mind that semi-annual Office updates rarely change that So much, you can definitely use the 2021 version for many years to come.

While the Professional Plus version of Microsoft Office rarely retails for $350, you can still save a significant amount of money by purchasing the suite this way. for example, Microsoft Office Home and Student Program 2021– which doesn’t come with many apps – currently costs $125 on Amazon for a lifetime license. At the same time, an annual subscription to Microsoft 365 starts at $70.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus comes with more than just the basic elements of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Here is the full list of apps included in the Professional Plus version:

word

excel

Power point

prospects

difference

note

editor

join

Hey, if you want to install Windows on your Steam Deck and use it for productivity — with the help of some cool extensions, of course — you can theoretically add Microsoft Office to your Steam Deck to have some spreadsheet fun.