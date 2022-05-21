Two-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s without my mother’s knowledge

A mom received a surprise visit from a DoorDash delivery person who brought her 31 cheeseburgers she didn’t order.

What she didn’t know, however, was that her 2-year-old son had been playing with his phone for the past half hour and that he had ordered a cheeseburger, according to reports. Houston Chronicle.

“My son was playing with my phone,” the boy’s mother, Kelsey Burkhalter-Golden, told CBS affiliate Corpus Christi. “I thought he was taking pictures, but when I looked at (the app) I saw that the order was set while he was playing with my phone.”

At a $1.89 (US, needless to say) cheeseburger, the young swindler pardoned his mom about $60 by ordering it.

Unable to eat many McDonald’s sandwiches, Burkhalter Golden offered to share 31 cheeseburgers in a Facebook post that went viral.

In the photo, the mischievous little boy can be seen proudly posing, burger in hand, along with his tacky artwork.

In the meantime, his mother would be more careful in the future.

“I think I have to hide the app or something because DoorDash is not protected,” she told the TV station.

