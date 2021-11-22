Ghostbusters dominate the North American box office

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Angels) Ghostbusters: The AfterlifeThe sequel to Ghostbusters of the 80s, it hit the North American box office for its release, raising more than $44 million in three days according to provisional estimates by specialist Exhibitor Relations published Sunday.

The film, starring Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, and Paul Rudd, follows the adventures of the descendants of the first ghost hunters, who appropriated the suit and vacuum cleaner from the elderly.

So come to hunt Marvel superheroes eternity At the top of the North American box office. The five-star distribution brigade (Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek…) sent to Earth by a superior force to protect humanity comes second on the podium, raising nearly $11 million from Friday to Sunday.

These superheroes didn’t scare the big red dog “Clifford”, whose adventures adapted from children’s books in America, came third on the podium, bringing in just over $8 million in revenue.

better than King Richard In light of the amazing rise of famous tennis champions, sisters Serena and Venus Williams, who raised $5.7 million for its release.

Dune, adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Interstellar, continues to do well, at 4NS Ranking place: Recorded 3 million from Friday to Sunday (nearly 100 million since its release).