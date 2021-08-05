Greek fires: Fire threatens the historic site of Olympia

Huge fires emerging from the forest and visible from the sea attest to the severity of the disaster that, according to firefighters, appears uncontrollable due to the rugged terrain and lack of visibility.

While 12 threatened villages and hamlets were evacuated, three monks initially refused to leave St. David’s Monastery, located on a mountaintop near Rovis, north of Euboea, identified police and firefighters.

According to the Greek news agency, the monks were evacuated on Wednesday evening.

Authorities called on residents of Ruvis and nearby villages to leave their homes and gather on the beach, according to the Afghan National Army.

About 85 people gathered on the beach on Wednesday afternoon and were evacuated by port police who provided five boats.

Authorities said three firefighters were slightly injured while putting out the flames.

A hundred firefighters, with the help of seven helicopters and water launchers, were mobilized to confront this fire, which estimated the front about twenty kilometers, according to the Civil Protection.

The heat wave complicates the work of officials. Photo: Getty Images / Milos Bicanski

more We are completely unable to intervene in the air and on the ground said the deputy governor of the region, Dimitris Vordanos. There are two main fronts that are out of control and several smaller ones said on a daily basis Kathimerini.

Mayors in two regions denounced the lack of resources. We urge the authorities to reinforce the air and ground forces so as not to risk human lives Giorgos Tsaporniotis, mayor of Limni, said on the ANA.

Air equipment was not deployed to extinguish the fire Argyris Liaskos, Mantoudiou’s deputy mayor, accused. At least 150 houses burned He said on Sky TV.

Under the influence of an exceptional heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees, Greece faced 118 fires in the past 24 hours, according to the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias.

We are fighting a battle of the titans! He said Wednesday at a press conference, the minister, who also specified that The hardest part is yet to come .

Firefighters said a fire broke out near the ancient village of Olympia in the western Peloponnese peninsula.

Everything that can be done to protect the museum and the archaeological site, where the Olympic Games began, from the flames has been achieved. Quote from:Lina Mandoni, Minister of Culture

The fire protection system works well, and the firefighters and civil protection are well coordinated , she added.

The firefighters stated that one hundred firefighters were mobilized there with the help of three helicopters and two planes.

Seven villages were evacuated as a precaution and part of the main road between Tripoli and Pyrgos was closed, according to the same source.

The mayor of ancient Olympia, Giorgos Gorgopoulos, also denounced on Open TV the lack of means: We need more air support .

Under the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, two firefighting planes from Cyprus and two planes from Sweden are set to provide support to Greece.

Other fires were ongoing in Chalkidiki (North) and the Southern Peloponnese (West). On the island of Rhodes, the disaster was brought under control on Wednesday.

Tomorrow is difficult in Athens

Athena woke up to smoke from the fires on Wednesday morning. Photo: Getty Images / Milos Bicanski

A fire broke out Tuesday at the gates of Athens on its way to bring it under control on Wednesday, after destroying nearly 1,250 hectares of pine forest at the foot of the mountain. Mont BarnierAccording to the Undersecretary for Civil Protection. He pointed out that the firefighters will remain present throughout the night from Wednesday to Thursday to avoid any recovery.

In Athens, authorities recommended everyone stay indoors as much as possible or wear a mask to protect themselves from ash and particulate matter.

Dozens of people with respiratory problems have called for emergency services, according to the health services.