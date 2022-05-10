Guylaine Tanguay, Fouki and Richard Séguin at the Odyssée Hall in 2022-2023

In total, more than 160 performances, including nearly 100 new ones, are part of the new program at the Odyssey, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

We can say that life resumes normally with this programming Programming Director Pascal Goujon confirms.

” We are excited and really happy to see people again and give them a complete program in a whole room. » – Quote from Pascal Goujon, Director of Programming

new music

In the song, Gabe Bouchard (September 8), Fouki (September 15), Marc Debray (September 27), Brigitte Puigoli (October 6) and Richard Seguin (November 12) will be on stage this fall to present their latest performances.

Jab Bouchard Photo: Ariana Molly

La Chicane (December 3) and Bleu Jeans Bleu (February 10), as well as Guylaine Tanguay (November 2), Bobby Bazini (September 19), 2Frères (September 22), QW4RTZ (October 21) and Anik Jean (November 30), are Also part of programming.

In addition to the 30th anniversary of the Gatineau House of Culture (MCG), three other events will be celebrated: 50 years of songs Michelle Revard (February 15), album 35th anniversary On the way to the fires by Paul Piché (April 20), 40And disc anniversary voltage alert Posted by Daniel Lavoie (April 28).

Michael Rivard Photo: Little Russian

The highlight of the blues and dance

This year, the blues will be coming out with Brian Tyler (November 19), one of the nominees for the first season of voice. In the dance, the show setting The winners will be featured in the show revolution, Jani and Marcio (October 9). On May 3, Ballets Jazz Montréal will present contemporary dance to the public in Gatineau fading melodieswith music by Patrick Watson.

Vanishing Melodies, presented by contemporary dance company Ballets Jazz Montréal. Photo: Courtesy of Maison de la culture de Gatineau

It is important for us to have a diverse program that can appeal to everyone. We added some blues, which we don’t usually have [et] We’re putting more on dancing this year Pascal Goujon explains.

” I invite the audience to be curious, to want to discover new things. » – Quote from Pascal Goujon, Director of Programming

Laughter Evenings

This summer, comedian Rachid El Badouri (July 21-23) will return with three shows from his show carpet flowers. Real Byland and Didier Lucien will present (August 17) comic natureinspired by the characters of great humor, including Charlie Chaplin and Olivier Gimond.

Boukar Guests Photo: Courtesy of Maison de la culture de Gatineau

Among the novelties of the fall, Christian Bigen will present (November 10) 8 Deadly Sins according to Christian Begin Boucar Diouf (February 3) in Gatineau with Nomo sapiens. Fabien Cloutier (March 15) and Philippe Audrey La Rue Saint Jacques (March 25) will also present their latest shows.

Monday meetings in the lobby will be renamed laughter way. Always hosted by Alexandre Forest, these evenings will feature up-and-coming humor artists. Thomas LeVack (December 6) and Michel DeRochers (March 21) will also present their new jokes.

Michel DeRochers Photo: Courtesy of Maison de la culture de Gatineau

The Nicolas Gatineau High School Auditorium will host Jean-Sebastien Girard (October 22), Virginie Fortin (5 November) and Neve (November 19).

theater meetings

A total of 13 plays will be presented to the audience. the film blues gas bar It will be taken on stage (April 14 and 15), 20 years after its release in cinemas. Saint Marie La Moderne (May 5) Inspired by a screenplay Great Seductionreleased in 2003.

The play Sainte-Marie-la-Modern Photo: Courtesy of Maison de la culture de Gatineau

Symphory : back (October 28 and 29) will revive this Quebec TV classic and feature Francois Chenier in the title role, played by Gilles Latulipe at the time.

Alone on stage, Sophie Cadieux will mix stage, “stand” and statement Feminism for men (8 April).

Between now and next fall’s season, two new reads will appear on the list this summer: kokum (July 16), Michel Jean, and The Twelve Months of Mary (August 30), written and read by actress Marie-Chantal Peron (A new window) .