He reprimanded Granby city councilor for traveling

Granby city councilor Eric Duchesno was reprimanded by other elected officials for the trips he made during the pandemic.

At Monday’s city council meeting, elected officials adopted a decision to dismiss him from chairing several city committees, including the Public Works Committee.

This decision was made due to the trips that Mr Duchesneau made abroad when governments recommended to avoid unnecessary travel.

Nobody at the board supports this behavior, and we were hoping for another outcome. Pascal Bonin, Mayor of Granby

Mayor Pascal Bonin said during the question period that councilors voted unanimously to remove Eric Duchesno from his duties on the committees. However, it is stated that the council does not have the authority to dismiss an elected official from his role as municipal advisor.

In response to a question from a citizen, Chancellor Eric Duchesno was asked to say whether he intended to return on a trip during the pandemic.

We do not know when this epidemic will end. Will I return to Mexico? Yeah. Do I know when not? Eric Duchesno, Granby Municipal Councilor

However, Eric Duchesno confirmed that he was not in his plans to return for a trip in the short term.

At the provincial and federal levels, many officials elected by their political party have been sanctioned for unnecessary trips they took during the holiday season.