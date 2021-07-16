Heat is associated with increased work accidents حوادث

The consequences of global warming on the deaths of the Canadian population have already been documented, you remember INSPQQuebec National Institute of Public Health . Increasing deaths, increasing hospitalizations, and overcrowding in emergency rooms: Severe heat waves, which are increasingly frequent, cause a procession of epidemics in their wake.

However, the effects on workers’ health are less well documented.

In order to bridge this knowledge gap, the Institute conducted a study entitled Climate change and heat vulnerabilities for Canadian workers – a look at the provinces of Central and Western Canada.

By comparing claims made in five counties, from 2001 to 2016, during times of extreme heat, INSPQQuebec National Institute of Public Health He shows that the effects are already significant and will only get worse by 2050.

Rules CNESS Standards, Equity, Occupational Health and Safety Authority The Committee on Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work states that the employer has a duty to adjust work according to the level of heat-related hazards.

He should frequently review his assessment, as the situation changes during the day.

We have about 22 workers who are compensated every year because of the heat , identifies Ariane Adam-Popartt, scientific advisor specializing in INSPQQuebec National Institute of Public Health and lead author of the study.

reduce image

L ‘ INSPQQuebec National Institute of Public Health It was found that each degree exceeding the maximum daily temperature results in a 34% increase in claims for heat-related health problems. Edema, fainting, fatigue, heat stroke, and heat stroke are just a few of the many. The increase represents seven additional claims per year, the institute specifies.

This is only the tip of the iceberg, because the workers who file grievances are in the minority. Quote from:Ariane Adam Poparte, Scientific Advisor Specialist at INSPQ

According to the notes INSPQQuebec National Institute of Public Health Workers who are tired or faint go home to rest before returning to work the next day.

These must be issues so serious that they can lead to a claim for compensation and to be accepted by CNESSStandards, Equity, Occupational Health and Safety Authority Ariane Adam Poparte says:

The beginning of the widget. Skip the widget? end of the piece. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Frequent work accidents

INSPQ notes that traumatic injuries, that is, cuts, fractures, and burns, also occur more frequently in the workplace during bouts of intense heat.

Each additional 1°C of summer day temperature is accompanied by an increase in the daily number of injury claims of between 0.2 and 0.6% during that period. Study confirms.

Advance in Quebec , continues INSPQQuebec National Institute of Public Health And the A 0.2% increase represents approximately 64 additional claims accepted for injuries during the hottest five months of each year from 2001-2016.

The problem will only get worse, according to the institute’s study, as global warming accelerates.

By 2050, the number of daily heat complaints in the workplace could jump from 73 to 165%, depending on the degree of warming that has been reached.

In Quebec, the number of complaints will drop from an average of 21, between 2001 and 2016, to 39, or even 47, within 30 years.

With information from David Remillard