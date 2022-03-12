Here are the most affected areas

primary Influenza is a highly contagious viral infection that can be serious in the most vulnerable people.

Influenza epidemics usually occur each year in France during the fall and winter seasons.

according to The latest report from Public Health FranceThe influenza epidemic is on the rise again. Thus five new metropolitan areas entered the epidemic phase: Brittany, Val-de-Loire Centre, Normandy, Neuquitan and Pays de la Loire. Indicators are also rising in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franch-Comte, in Grand Est, in Hauts-de-France and in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

fifteen deaths

The incidence of influenza-like illness among SOS Médecins consultations also rose sharply this week (8.1% vs. 5.8%). This increase was observed in all age groups. Specify Public Health France. Same thing in the emergency room. “Where hospitalizations for influenza or influenza-like illnesses are also increasing, with the exception of children under the age of five,” Can we read? Fifteen deaths have been reported.

vaccination coverage

The Foundation Santé Publique France is also, on this occasion, carrying out an evaluation of the influenza vaccination campaign. Estimates made as of December 31 among those at risk put universal vaccination coverage at 51.4%, a figure that rises to 55.6% among those aged 65 and over and drops to 33.2% among those under 65 who are at risk. Acute influenza.

“These data indicate a slight increase in vaccination coverage compared to 2019, but a much lower number than in 2020,” Concludes Public Health France.