Missed the honor of Prince Philip | Prince Harry accused of ‘contempt’ for the Queen

(London) Prince Harry was accused on Saturday of “contempt for the Queen” by his decision not to travel to the UK for a religious ceremony in honor of Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, who died last April.

A spokesman for Harry announced, on Friday evening, that the prince will miss honoring his grandfather at the end of the month, without giving an explanation but saying that Harry hopes to be able to visit the Queen “soon”.

Harry and his wife Meghan decided in 2019 to step back from the British royal family and now live in California.

in newspaper columns the sunAngela Levine, author of a book about the Queen’s grandson, believes the Prince “is not just ignoring the Duke of Edinburgh [Philip] But above all, he mocks the Queen” for her absence.

The royal family’s withdrawal mechanically deprived the couple of the police protection they had until then been granted in the UK, at the taxpayer’s expense.

Harry offered to pay the costs and is now challenging the Home Office refusal in court.

A ceremony honoring Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99, is scheduled to take place on March 29.

Photo by Darren Zmmit Lobby, Reuters archive Prince Philip died in April 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to attend but her attendance is still suspended after several months of her deteriorating health and a few weeks after she contracted Covid-19.

The Queen, who will turn 96 next month, said on Friday she would not attend a church service in London on Monday at Westminster Abbey, which was due to be her first major outing in months.

Sovereignty’s appearances became rare. After spending a night in hospital in October, for “initial examinations” of which no details were ever given, the Queen, who celebrated 70 years of her reign in February, was limited to “light duties” at Windsor Castle, on the advice of his doctors.