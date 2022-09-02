Here is Vincent Dessureault’s new project after his departure from Salut Bonjour

On Thursday morning, Vincent Dessauault revealed the new project that will occupy his time after he leaves Hello good Morning.

• Read also: Ève-Marie Lortie broke down in tears when she received testimonials from her family about her 25-year career.

Last June the columnist announced, on his social networks, He will leave his position on the daily program at the end of the summer. In his letter, he took the trouble to thank colleagues, friends and viewers, without giving more information about what awaits him in the future.

• Read also: Gino Chouinard surprises Stephanie Villeneuve on her last day at Salut Bonjour

So this Thursday, Vincent Dessauault Announce what will occupy his schedule for the next few months. Just like his mate Stephanie VilleneuveAnd the who recently left her job at Salut BonjourHe goes to the radio.

Vincent replaces one morning program with another, when he is one of the co-hosts ofleave it as ismorning show on microphone WKND 99.5next to Melanie Maynard And the Julian Poirier MalLLC.

• Read also: Benoît Gagnon participates in the reunion of some former Salut Bonjour

“When I was called by WKND 99.5 in Montreal a few months ago, I was not at all looking forward to changing my job. However, their suggestion stuck in my head so long that I asked for a second meeting, and then a third. The idea of ​​a semi-“talk” radio program, with Fun and lightness, but also with lots of themes and depth, that fits me like a glove.A mix between serious talk radio and light music radio, showcasing my short dreams.All this with the Mélanie Maynard I really adore, the very powerful journalist Julien Poirier-Malo and a list of flamboyant collaborators.

Faque that’s it… I start Tuesday at 5:30 am 😉 »

Remember that was then Etienne Boulay who co-hosted this show with Melanie Maynard just a few months agoDr.. He chose to leave his carAge, because the intense schedule, along with his unusual work and family life, became a lot at the same time.



• Read alsoMe: Maïka Desnoyers and Etienne Boulay open up about their sometimes complicated balance between work and familyClay

On the other hand, those who are bored of hearing the ex-football player on their radio will be glad to know that he will be returning to the program, this time as a columnist. It will come sporadically, just like other collaborators too Melanie Couturee , France classEarth Tommy NeroNot.

screenshot

Starting next Tuesday, September 6th, we’ll be able to hear Vincent Dessureault on microphoneleave it as is. We wish him all the best in this new venture!

See also: 17 Quebec stars who launched their own alcoholic drinks