Here’s when the perfect family guide is available on Netflix!

A guide to the perfect familyThe artist’s latest movie Ricardo Troggi, hit the bill across Quebec on July 14, and since its release, it’s smashed box office walls in Quebec with more than $2 million in revenue. For those who haven’t seen it yet, well, the feature film written by Louis Morissette, Jean Francois Leger And Francois Avard It will be available at Netflix From tomorrow!

Yes, yes, that means you can spend a movie night in Quebec and enjoy the talented Louis Morissette in all his glory!

Remember that other than Morissette, the movie also stars in it Catherine ChabotAnd Emily PierreAnd Xavier LebelAnd Isabelle Girard And many other things.

« Do parents do too much? Dramatic Comedy The perfect family guide The question examines, humorously revealing, the difficulty and complexity of raising children in a performance-obsessed society, of men and women who strive to give the best to their sons, and end up strangling him. ».

Until tomorrow, you have time to search for original and fun popcorn recipes, to find recipes Tinder date And back in time to view A guide to the perfect family on Netflix!

As a reminder, here’s the trailer.