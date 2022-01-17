Heroes in good shape

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their playoff run with a convincing 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

The defenders of the Super Bowl were particularly dominant defensively. Unit coordinator Todd Bulls denied their opponents points in the first three quarters of play. Plus, the Eagles were never able to force their game to the ground, yet they were the best NFL team this season in that class in 2021.

Shaquille Barrett and Mike Edwards emerged through the interceptions. Safety Jordan Whitehead wasn’t slack as he made six tackles, two of which were to lose ground.

Offensively, the Buccaneers scored their first two goals in the first quarter; Running back Giovanni Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are the culprits.

In the first case, he was back in the face of the Eagles. He had to miss his last four matches due to injury. During today’s clash, he was a key component of his people’s success, particularly in his role as Brady’s reformer, as he has many times assumed.

Speaking of the seven-time Super Bowl winner, the Buccaneers quarterback finished his game with 29 completions in 37 attempts, for 271 yards and two majors. In the pay zone, the target was Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.

was also 35e Brady’s victory in the playoffs, who started 46 theree match. Either way, it’s a record. Apparently he’s undefeated in the post-season matches because he’s wearing a uniform Facebook.

Because of this setback, the Eagles finished their campaign with a 0-7 record against teams that secured qualification in the playoffs.

