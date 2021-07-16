Hiccup attack for ten days | Bolsonaro is ill, and remains in hospital

(São Paulo): The Sao Paulo Hospital announced Thursday that Jair Bolsonaro’s health condition is developing “satisfactorily,” as the Brazilian president had been transferred the day before due to an intestinal obstruction.

Jair Bolsonaro “remains hospitalized at Villa Nova Star Hospital, and is progressing satisfactorily, from a clinical point of view and analysis,” announced in the prospectus of his medical team.

“The pre-scheduled treatment is being maintained. The president is still in the hospital with no expectations of discharge ”for the time being, added the doctors, who are currently ruling out surgical intervention.

Jair Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia due to a hiccup attack that lasted more than ten days.

One of his sons, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, said on the radio that he was then moved to the intensive care unit and “intubated as a precaution.”

He was then transferred at the end of the afternoon to the private Villa Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo where his medical team indicated that he would “initially” receive “conservative clinical treatment”, excluding any surgery.

A liter of liquid in the stomach

On Thursday, another son of the head of state, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, indicated in a video on Telegram, that his father had withdrawn from his father “almost a liter of fluid” accumulated in the stomach due to an intestinal obstruction and that this had happened significantly alleviated his pain.

The far-right leader had spoken out last week about his hiccup problems, after he underwent dental implants.

I’ve had hiccups for five days. This has happened to me before, probably because of the medications I take, I get hiccups 24 hours a day. Jair Bolsonaro, during his weekly address on Facebook.

Since he was stabbed in the intestines in September 2018, while campaigning for the presidential election, Mr. Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries, including five on his digestive system.

The admission of the new Brazilian president to the hospital comes against a backdrop of political crisis and the erosion of his popularity, amid allegations of corruption in the contracts his government negotiated to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic, which has already approached .540,000 deaths in the country.

The Senate committee, which has been investigating the management of the health crisis by her government for nearly three months, has also been extended by 90 days.