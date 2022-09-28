His grandchildren stripped of their princely titles

The royal family announced, on Wednesday, that Margaret II of Denmark, the only queen in Europe and the longest-ruling king of the continent, withdrew her princely titles from her son Joachim’s four children to allow them to lead a more normal life.

“From January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will be able to use only their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezate, and their former titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark are void,” the Court of Denmark wrote. . In a press release.

The Queen’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, 53, has four children aged 23 to 10 from two marriages: Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena.

“By her decision, Her Majesty the Queen desires to create a framework within which the four grandchildren can shape their own lives to a much greater extent, without being bound by the special considerations and obligations that formal affiliation with the royal house entails,” it specified.

The mother of the prince’s eldest son expressed her confusion and “shock”.

“It falls like a hair on soup. Children feel neglected. They cannot understand why their identity has been taken away from them,” Countess Alexandra told BT Daily.

The Queen’s four other grandchildren, the sons of Crown Prince Frederick, 54, retain their titles, but only as adults will receive compensation, a decision made in 2016.