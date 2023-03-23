How Long Do All on Four Dental Implants Last?

Dental implants are an ideal way to replace missing teeth, and they can last a lifetime with proper care.

All-on-4 dental implants offer a long-term solution for tooth loss, but many people are uncertain how long these implants will last. Also known as Teeth in a Day, All-on-4 treatment involves the placement of four dental implants to support a full arch of replacement teeth. This system is designed to last for decades, with the potential to provide a lifetime of reliable service when cared for properly.

What is All-on-4?

The All-on-4 dental implant procedure is a revolutionary solution to replace a full arch of missing teeth. It involves four titanium implants placed strategically within the jawbone at regular intervals along its arch.

All-on-4 dentistry offers several advantages over traditional implant procedures. It is more budget friendly, less invasive, and quicker to complete than standard implants.

They Restore Your Bite: Unlike dentures which may cause friction, All-on-4 implants are secure and won’t move around or rub against your tongue. This means you can speak clearly and eat comfortably without any discomfort or pressure.

These new teeth will give you the confidence to smile with pride and look your best when you smile.

Implant surgery for each arch is usually completed in two to three hours, with recovery taking a few days. All-on-4 dental implants have been designed to last for many years with proper oral hygiene and regular visits to your dentist.

How long do All-on-4 implants last?

All on four dental implants are a reliable solution to missing teeth, with data showing they can last up to 20 years with proper care. The titanium posts are attached to your jaw bone for extra strength and stability, making them an excellent long-term investment.

Dentures are attached to titanium posts through screw-like attachments, which prevent your jaw bone from resorbing or shrinking over time as would occur with traditional implants.

A 10-year study of 242 patients revealed that only two of their all-on-4 implants failed. Shorter studies of five years showed similar results.

Maintaining good oral hygiene and adhering to your dentist’s instructions is essential for keeping the All-on-4 dental implant system strong and stable. Furthermore, abstaining from smoking or other habits that could interfere with healing can help ensure its success.

Are All-on-4 implants more expensive than traditional implants?

Dental implants are a widely-used method to replace missing teeth. Not only do they restore jawbone strength and function, but they also look natural. This makes dental implants an ideal solution for many individuals.

All-on-4 implants offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional implant procedures, providing full sets of fixed teeth or tooth bridges without needing bone grafting. Not only do they save time and money, but if you are facing financial strain it can be especially beneficial.

Our practice offers a range of payment options to fit your budget. Additionally, we accept most dental insurance plans and will submit your claim directly to your insurer on your behalf.

All-on-4 dental implants are a revolutionary new method that provides patients with dental implants who have lost tissue in their jawbone with the prosthetic teeth they need without needing bone grafting. This treatment can restore full smiles in just one day!

Are All-on-4 implants better for my oral health?

All-on-4 dental implants offer an ideal solution for those missing multiple teeth. Not only are they quicker and more cost effective than traditional implant treatment, but they can be used to replace an entire arch of teeth – giving you peace of mind about the future.

One major advantage is that no bone graft is necessary. This procedure typically serves to replace the jawbone and provide extra structure for a bridge or denture to be placed.

Additionally, these implants look and feel just like natural teeth, allowing you to enjoy food without worrying about any restrictions or discomfort.

Beyond their beautiful aesthetic and comfortable feel, all-on-4 dental implants boast exceptional durability – guaranteed to last for years to come. Made of high quality titanium, these implants fuse with your jawbone through osseointegration.

In conclusion, All on Four dental implants are an excellent option for replacing an entire arch of missing teeth. They are designed to last for many years and offer a great solution for individuals who do not want to undergo a bone graft. With proper oral hygiene and regular check-ups, an All on Four guide can help make sure your implants are strong and healthy for many years to come.