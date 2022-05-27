How to Access Windows Subsystem Files for Linux on Windows 11/10

Microsoft added support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) on Windows 11 and Windows 10. This allowed users to install various Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, SUSE Linux, Kali Linux and more on Windows 10 machines not just WSL Access Linux files on windows 11/10 using file explorer He will also be present.



Accessing the Windows Subsystem for Linux Files on Windows

There are two ways to access the Windows file subsystem for Linux using File Explorer in Windows 11/10:

Open File Explorer from the WSL terminal. Launch root from file explorer.

1]Use File Explorer in WSL Terminal

Open the WSL terminal. Navigate to the root directory or the top folder inside the device. He writes explorer.exe And press Enter to open that location in File Explorer.

2]Unlock root from file explorer

This is a relatively simple method.

Launch File Explorer. He writes linux and hit Enter in the file explorer address bar. It will install stored Linux distributions installed on your computer. The files are visible in File Explorer.

After accessing these files in File Explorer, you can use the programs installed on your computer to activate them normally. Any changes you make will appear in the terminal window.

Do you expect to access Windows files from the Linux subsystem?

Yes, you can access Windows files from the Linux subsystem and vice versa. Windows files can be shared and accessed from the Linux subsystem using a WSL terminal. You need to open the file explorer in the terminal. In other words, you can type the explorer.exe command in the Terminal window to access it.

Read: An error occurred while uploading a WSL error to one of your file systems

Where are the Linux Subsystem Files on Windows 11/10?

To access Linux Subsystem files or Linux Bash files on Windows 11/10, you need to go to %userprofile%\AppData\Local\Packages. You can also go to C:\Users\user-name\AppData\Local\Packages in File Explorer. However, you need to show hidden files to access AppData folder in C drive or system drive.

WSL has proven to be a boon to all developers who have had to dual-boot a flavor of Linux for their needs with the hardware.



solving problems : Windows Subsystem for Linux Error Messages and Codes.