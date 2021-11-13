Hurricanes put their differences with CH aside

On this International Day of Kindness, Carolina Hurricanes decided to make peace with the Montreal Canadiens by making a donation to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation on Saturday.

“We may be ‘a bunch of losers,’ but we still take care of our communities,” Hurricanes said on Twitter, announcing they had made an undisclosed donation to the Hab-sponsored foundation.

The Bleu Blanc Rouge and “Cannes” relationship has been somewhat of a mystery since general manager Mark Bergiveen attempted to snatch striker Sebastian Aho from his rivals with a hostile bid on July 1, 2019.

The Hurricanes, which was the equivalent of the show at the time, did so again last August for the Canadian by offering a contract to Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was left by CH. The North Carolina organization has taken the opportunity to taunt the Montreal franchise on several occasions on social networks.

“Hurricanes may be fighting on ice across the league, but helping communities across the United States and Canada is a goal anyone can support,” the team added in a statement, calling on the public to donate generously to all foundations of the union. Lineups of the National Hockey League.