Ida makes landfall in Cuba before heading to Louisiana

(Havana) Hurricane Ida It made landfall Friday evening on the southwest coast of Cuba, with heavy winds and rain, before returning to Louisiana where it could go from Category 1 to 4 and become “extremely dangerous.”

Rigoberto Diaz

France media agency

Around 8:30 PM Ida The Cuban Meteorological Institute (INSMET) said that Cuban soil hit the village of La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio (west), with winds of 130 km / h. It is moving northwest at a speed of 24 km/h.

The hurricane had previously passed through the Isle of Youth, south of the main island of Cuba, but wind and rain caused only minor damage to agriculture and housing, shattering its roof.

PHOTO NOAA / Associated Press Hurricane Satellite Image Ida Approaching the American coast.

Touching the province of Pinar del Rio, it hit the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic on the island, whose health system has been shaken by an explosion of cases in recent weeks. More than 10,000 people were evacuated and electricity was cut off as a precaution.

Television footage showed dozens of trees fell across the region as the seas raged.

In the capital, Havana, near this province, public transportation was suspended as a precaution at noon today and thousands of people were evacuated.

16 years after Hurricane Katrina

For its part, Louisiana was then preparing for this expected hurricane Sunday, as 16NS The memory of one of the region’s most severe bouts of weather: Katrina.

Tornado Ida It can then climb from Category 1 to Category 4, on a scale of 5, according to the latest bulletin from the US Hurricane Center (NHC).

The center warned that it could then become a “major” and “extremely dangerous” hurricane, potentially carrying winds of more than 200 km/h.

Joe Biden on Friday agreed to declare a state of emergency in Louisiana to provide “federal assistance” to preparedness efforts, with voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders issued in some places.

“The president will monitor this situation closely and keep an eye on developments over the weekend,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“This is a severe challenge for our state,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement, as his state is currently grappling with a new outbreak of COVID-19, which is bringing hospitals to a knee.

“It is time for the people of Louisiana to prepare,” urged Mr. Bill Edwards, who said that by Saturday evening every resident should be in a safe shelter.

“Make sure you and your family are prepared for any eventuality,” he pleaded.

“Dangerous” situation

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell admitted it was too late for evacuations: “We’re not calling for a mandatory evacuation because time is not on our side. We don’t want people to be on the road, and therefore in greater danger,” she said at a press conference.

“The situation is much more dangerous than it was six hours ago,” she said, predicting possible damage.

“We’re on the east side on the storm’s path, anticipating major repercussions,” she tweeted earlier.

Louisiana, the southernmost state in the country, is frequently hit by tornadoes. The wounds caused by the 2005 shock have not yet healed Katrina It devastated Louisiana and killed more than 1,800 people.

During this agonizing episode, 80% of New Orleans was submerged, when the levees protecting the city eroded.

Scientists say that as the ocean surface warms, hurricanes become more powerful. In particular, they pose an increased risk to coastal communities falling victim to the phenomenon of wave inundation amplified by rising sea levels.

Tropical Storm Henry last week, bringing record rains, hit the northeastern United States, a rare event in this region that left thousands of people without power.