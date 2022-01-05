Macron decided to “displeasure” the unvaccinated French “until the end”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper that he is determined to “further anger” the unvaccinated against COVID-19 “until the end” by “restricting their access, as far as possible, to activities of social life.”

• Read also: Is it legal not to treat an unvaccinated person?

• Read also: Vaccination passport is required to enter SAQ and SQDC

• Read also: ‘I was in a coma for 65 days’: A Covid survivor tells her story

He also said he “wanted” to run for president in three months’ time, without “clarifying the matter” for now.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to anger them. And so we will continue to do it until the end. This is the strategy,” the head of state declared, while a bill on the vaccination card sparked a heated debate in the National Assembly.

In response to a question from a reader of “Le Parisien” newspaper asserting that non-vaccinators “occupy 85% of resuscitation cases”, which leads to the postponement of operations, Emmanuel Macron replied that this observation “is the best argument” for the government’s strategy and that “in a democracy, it is worse The enemy of lies and stupidity.

“Nearly all of the people, more than 90%, have committed” to vaccination and “a very small minority are resisting,” he adds.

“That, how can you reduce it?” We underestimate her, sorry for saying it, like that, by peeing her more. I, I’m not for French pee. I hit the management all day when they block them. Well, there, the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off,” he continues.

I won’t put them in jail, I won’t force vaccinate them. And so, you have to tell them: from January 15th you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant, you will no longer be able to take a cannon, you will no longer be able to have coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre, you will no longer be able to take a cannon. She no longer goes to the cinema … ”, explains the chief.

He was speaking as French lawmakers resumed debate on the vaccine card, in an electric atmosphere after the surprise vote that refused to continue discussions on Monday night into Tuesday.

La France insoumise (radical left) presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon called the president’s statements “appalling”. “Does the boss control what he says?” The World Health Organization (WHO) says “persuasion, not coercion”. and he? “More understated.” Appalling,” he denounced in a tweet.

For Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the National Rally (far right), “The president should not say that. The guarantor of the nation’s unity insists on dividing it and presumably wants to make the unvaccinated second-class citizens. Emmanuel Macron does not deserve his office.”

In Les Républicains (right), Bruno Rétayu estimated that no “health emergency would justify such words”.

Relying on the vaccine, he cautiously conjures up Emmanuel Macron his possible candidacy in 2022. “I want it. He emphasized that as soon as there are health conditions that allow it and I have made this topic clear, to myself and in terms of the political equation, I will say what it is.”

To see also…