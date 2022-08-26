Ultrafast lasers at INRS: $3.4 million for world-class research infrastructure in Varenne

Located at the INRS Center for Energy, Materials and Communications in Waren, the Advanced Laser Light Source (ALLS) Laboratory is a world-class research infrastructure focused on ultrafast laser science and technology. Recently, the lab received nearly $3.4 million from the federal government to support its state-of-the-art facilities and stimulate innovative research projects.

“This investment will enable us to remove many barriers to the use of infrastructure, which remains complex and costly for its users, and to retain and expand our excellent technical team,” explained Professor François Legari, Scientific Director of the ALLS Laboratory. “The greater use of the laboratory will allow it to remain a center of excellence in high-speed science at the international level.”

In particular, he explained on this occasion that his revolutionary applications have influence in many disciplines, such as physics, chemistry, biology, telecommunications and advanced materials.

Among the many applications of the ALLS laboratory are more efficient battery manufacturing, the use of X-ray imaging to promote more sustainable agriculture or even early disease detection. It should also be noted that a laser of unprecedented power in Canada (750 TW) allows scientists to study the material and conduct cutting-edge research in this field.

Researchers from all over the world

M. Légaré a ajouté que le laboratoire attire des chercheurs de haut caliber de partout au Canada ainsi que d’institutions internationales basées entre autres aux États-Unis, en France, en Autriche, en Suède, en Allemagne, en Italie, en Italie, en in Japan. It uses their expertise and knowledge in physics, lasers, optics, chemistry, computer science, biology, medicine and biochemistry.

This grant from the Federal Government, through the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) Major Science Initiatives Fund (SMIF), will allow the development of the next generation of scientists in research and innovation in various fields, thereby gaining access to these unique laser sources in Canada.

“This funding is an unprecedented opportunity for early-stage professional researchers to finally gain access to this infrastructure for their work. This is great news for our group, but also for the entire research community,” said Hyde Ibrahim, a research associate at INRS and an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa, who is one of the scientists who will be able to from using ALLS laboratory facilities for their own projects.

“The future of high-powered lasers looks bright and Canada’s experience allows it to establish itself as a leader in this field and shine internationally,” concluded Professor Legari.