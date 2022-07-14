“I’m not done growing up” – Lynn Hutson

He is often compared to Torey Krug, but Len Hutson knows Adam Fox as the defender he loves to watch the most. At 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, Krug and Fox didn’t fall for the ancient Getafix priest’s magic potion like Obelix.

At 5 feet 8 and 151 pounds, Hutson is nothing short of a giant on the Blue Line. If he doesn’t have the typical physique for the job, the Canadian’s selection for the second round in the last draft (62nd place overall) makes up for with very good movement and exceptional vision for the game.

In the opinion of many recruits polled by “Le Journal” before the draft, Hutson had the toolbox to hear his name in the first round, but his small size could set some teams back.

Kent Hughes, Nick Bobroff and Martin Lapointe seized the opportunity late in the second round on Friday morning when they mentioned the Michigan native’s name.

“You never know what could happen in a draft,” Hutson said. I thought it was possible to get out on the first lap, but I also doubted I could slip because of my body. I couldn’t be happier to be in Montreal.”

“I found it an unbelievable feeling. Just to hear my name and see the reaction of the crowd at Bale Center. I was so happy. I felt like I had scored a goal and people were jumping out of their seats. It was fantastic.”

passed the test

In the development camp, Hutson figured out. The idea of ​​playing against bigger players didn’t intimidate him and he always seemed to have a disc on his palette.

“I like to play fast, I have to be confident in my skills and also need to focus on my defensive game,” the 85th seed said after an in-team match on Wednesday on the ice at Broussard Sports Complex.

Hutson had big eyes that describe the pride he had felt since the beginning of the week in his new team uniform.

“It’s so amazing to wear this shirt for the first time. When I think of all the legends who played for Canadians, I consider myself lucky to follow this path. It’s an incredible feeling. We’re talking about a team with a rich history plus the Canadian has the most beautiful logo in the NHL.”

still growing

Hutson will still need to wait before he dreams of NHL and CH. In the fall, the left-footed defender will make his debut with the Boston University Terriers, the same team as Lock Touch, another HBS second-round pick in 2020.

“BU is a good program, they have developed many players for the NHL. And my goal is to get there. Before that, I have to get bigger, stronger and faster. I will also need to develop the mentality of a shooter. I often choose the pass, but if I can shoot stronger, I will also need to develop a shooter mentality,” he recalls. I will become more dangerous.

If he doesn’t become the next Dustin Byfuglien, Hutson is hoping to grow a little more. During the physical exams in Buffalo, he walked around with the doctor’s reports to testify.

“I received a report from a doctor [endocrinologue]. They took an x-ray of the bones in my hand. Show that there is still room for growth. I am developmentally retarded according to the doctors. I haven’t finished growing. In a perfect world, I could be 5’10” in two years’ time.

In the video above, watch two of Lynne Hutson’s big goals during development camp.