In its element | Montreal Magazine

If there is one for whom to adapt For his new team it wasn’t a problem, it was Tyler Toffoli. After just 12 calendar days, he competed in the NHL Summit with a record number of five goals.

The 28-year-old striker could have had three or four more on his record had he taken advantage of some of the scoring opportunities that came his way in the first two games.

However, this five-goal harvest, along with three assists, earned him, on Monday, the title of NHL’s First Superstar of the Week.

Historically, Ontario residents have never been slow to enter a new environment. And his six goals in 10 matches when he arrived in Vancouver in February and March 2020 is evidence of that.

Except that doing it during the season when everyone’s on their way seems a little easier than it was after a training camp that was reduced to eight days during which many players were trying to tame a new system.

The former Kings and Canucks player said: “Our coach did a great job keeping the lines intact and making sure everyone had their playing time.” In addition to allowing all team members to quickly form a complete group, this facilitated our integration with us, the new ones. “

He clicks with Kotkaniemi

As we wrote a little earlier, if Toffoli were more opportunistic, his output would already be around 10 goals. Gisbury Kotkaniemi will deliver more than two miserly passes.

In only the first two matches, Toffoli received assists in the pocket from Kotkaniemi’s stick. The first, against Toronto, led to a great opportunity: a close-range shot. However, the second against the Oilers was somewhat spoiled.

And that’s not counting that handover from Kotkaniemi to Toffoli, behind the Maple Leafs, which gave Joel Armia a fantastic opportunity to rock the strings.

“He is very effective on the front check, chasing the disc and playing in tight spaces,” said the young Finnish striker. It is clearly very good for me. The longer the disc has been in place, the higher my chance of standing out. This is an area I’ve always been good at. ”

Minimum adjustment

Toffoli had no difficulty adjusting to the left side, a winger Julian had been using since the start of the season.

He said, “We spent a lot of time opposing the area, and that helps us.” The biggest focus is on entry attacks when it’s time to search for hatches and traffic lines. “

And since, once properly installed, its role is to fire shots from the pocket, the left-hand or right-handed operator doesn’t really hold up.