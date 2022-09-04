Sofia Jensen leads Canada to gold at the Junior World Championships

The Chelsea athlete has successfully rowed with Sloane Mackenzie, Gacy Grant and Julia Lili Osinde in Szeged, Hungary. With a time of 1:50.81, the Canadians were crowned champions ahead of the Poles who followed in second at 1.77. The Hungarians took third place (+2.77 seconds).

Last year, Jensen and Mackenzie won a silver medal in that same event, joining in their efforts with those of Anna Roy-Cyr and Anne-Sophie Lavoie-Parent.

The C4 guys were less successful on Saturday. With a time of 1:40.38, Alex Blomtoux, Tyler Laidlaw, Andrew Billard and Matthew O’Neill finished fifth in the A final of the 500 metres.

Bloomtox, of Lac-Beauport, also teamed up with Billard in the C2 1000m. The duo finished sixth with a time of 3:38.87 (+3.99 seconds).

Sofia Jensen will be in the A final of the C1 200m on Sunday, as well as the mixed C2 500m final with Alix Plomteux.

Canada 4th in C4 500m

The previous day’s C2 500m silver medalists Victor Hardy and Zachary Kralik were part of the Canadian team that finished fourth in the C4 500m, along with Austin Pigeon and Peter Bradley. They scored 1:38.64, losing the podium by 1.26 seconds.

On the women’s side of the same event, Elizabeth Desrosier MacArthur and her teammates took fifth place with a time of 1 minute 57.81 seconds (+4.40 seconds).

Florence Hamill and Alina Tveri were the fastest in the junior K2500m final, as were Charlotte Press and Alex Erith Elwood in the mixed K2500m.

In addition, the last Whitewater Canoe-Kayak World Cup will take place this weekend in La Seu d’Orgel, Spain. She was the only Quebecois to take part in the race, but failed to reach the semi-finals of the slalom slalom on Friday.

The Olympic athlete from the Tokyo Olympics finished 38th in the first half with a time of 102.08 seconds, having been punished on four occasions. Miho was unpunished in her second round of the day and clocked a time of 98.02 seconds, which is good for the 17th degree of this wave.