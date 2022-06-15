[PHOTOS] Hubert Lenoir embarks on a wild ride in Francos

Hubert Lenoir waited nine months after the release of his excellent second album to find a Montreal audience. The long wait was worth it. In great shape, the musician gave a brilliant and determined performance on Tuesday to the thousands of spectators who came to see him at a large concert outside the Francos.

In an interview with NewspaperHubert Lenoir told us he saw this concert in Francos – perhaps the biggest of his career – as “a mixture between a film directed by Donkey And a rock concert.

That’s what we had…from the first song! Appearing on screens filmed by a portable camera, manipulated by his partner Noémie D. Leclerc by “à la MusiquePlus”, Hubert took a sip of beer backstage before going on stage. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow patrol jacket and an NFB hat.

He shouted at the top of his voice as he reached the stage, the singer set the tone for the concert. The musician was jumping around performing a very rock-solid version of golden days. Then, his musicians launched into a long jam with almost grunge accents during which Hubert was doing body surfing on the crowd. Remember we were only on the first song!

After a short quiet mtl freethe beat was picked up again from the next track, Sunday evening. Once again, the singer and his musicians did more of a rock, and sometimes punk, version of the album. PICTURA DE IPSE: Live music. Amidst the crowd, many spectators did not hesitate to scramble in a not a hole.

” I’m back baby girl ! Hubert released to the public who finally saw him again after the singer toured the United States and France. Place des Festivals was also very crowded on a wonderful Tuesday evening that looked like August.

Furthermore, Hubert dropped the fluorescent jacket to reveal a pink dress, a dress that he later took off to continue the concert in simple underwear!

Having played the biggest successes of his career at the end of the course, Daughter of Person IIHubert Lenoir left the stage before reappearing.

What an unforgettable reminder! the singer sang StageFrom his last album before it was released to the public… Disco Music!

And so we heard in the loudspeakers of Flo Rida and Timbaland, that the artists who – unverified – may never have played in the Francos. It was enough to put the party on the Place Francos.

After about fifteen minutes of dancing pop, and as part of the audience began to leave, Hubert was back to do his very nice job. Restart. The perfect ending to an evening you won’t soon forget.

Hubert Lenoir and partners Felix Petit and Julian were awarded the SOCAN Song of the Year award on Tuesday for the piece. Secret. “That’s fine, it’s one of the best songs I’ve ever written,” Hubert said during the concert.