Invesco Canada announces cash dividends for Canada-listed ETFs

Toronto, Feb 17. 3, 2022 / CNW/ — Today, Invesco Canada Ltd (“Invesco”) announced February 2022 dividends for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Canada. Unitholders registered on February 25, 2022 will receive cash dividends payable on March 7, 2022.

Below are details of the distribution amounts per unit.

The name ETF Invesco Code† Distribution per unit (dollar) Frequency of payments Asset Allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF POS 0.04694 monthly Fixed Income Securities Invesco 1-10 Year Investment Grade Index Index Corporate Bond Fund Gross domestic product 0.04939 monthly Invesco 1-3 Year Gradient Floating Exchange Rate Fund PFL 0.00674 monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Investment Grade Index Corporate Bond Index Fund PSB 0.04298 monthly Invesco High Yield Index Corporate Bond Fund PFH.F 0.06520 monthly Invesco LadderRite US Corporate Bond Index ETF 0-5 Years – CAD USB 0.05121 monthly Invesco LadderRite US Corporate Bond Index 0-5 Year ETF – USD USB.U 0.04077 monthly Invesco Large Loan Fund – CAD BKL.C 0.04635 monthly Invesco Mega Loan Fund ETF – Hedged to CAD BKL.F 0.04627 monthly Invesco Large Loan Fund – USD BKL.U 0.03654 monthly Invesco Long-Term Government Bond Index Fund PGL 0.05405 monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF BMP 0.04320 monthly Fixed income securities focused on ESG Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.04295 monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.01592 monthly Equity Income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.09804 monthly Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF PPP 0.05744 monthly Invesco Global ETF – Canadian Dollar PSY 0.04793 monthly Invesco Global Contributor ETF – USD PSY.U 0.03754 monthly Invesco S&P 500 Index High Return Low Volatility ETF – CAD Ultra precision 0.05469 monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility Index Fund – Hedging Against the Canadian Dollar UHD.F 0.05327 monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility Index Fund – USD UHD.U 0.04310 monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada Low Volatility High Dividend Index – CAD GHD 0.04508 monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. High Yield Canadian Low Volatility Oscillator – Hedging Canadian Dollar GHD.F 0.04748 monthly Invesco S&P / TSX REIT Income Index Fund real estate investment funds 0.07267 monthly Low Volatility Stock Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.04249 monthly ETF Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index – Hedging To Canadian Dollar ULV.F 0.06746 monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03347 monthly Invesco S&P Fund / TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.08829 monthly

† The stock symbol ending in “.U” indicates units denominated in US dollars. Units denominated in US dollars in these ETFs are offered as a convenience to investors who wish to invest in these ETFs in US dollars and receive distributions and proceeds from selling or redeeming units in US dollars. Units denominated in US dollars do not hedge the exchange rate risk between the Canadian dollar and the US dollar.

The tax composition of Invesco ETFs distributions will be determined annually and will not be available until after the end of the Invesco ETFs fiscal year.

To find out more, visit the website invesco.ca. You can also contact Invesco at Twitter (InvescoCanada), LinkedInAnd the FBor on Invesco Canada . Blog.

For additional information, ETF shareholders affected by the expected changes can contact Invesco at 1-800-874-6275..

Media are invited to contact: Beverly Khoo 212-828-7492 [email protected]

About Investco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm dedicated to providing its clients with an investment experience that will help them get more out of life. Our distinguished investment teams offer a full range of active, passive and alternative investing capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco has managed $1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2021. To find out more, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investing in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance does not indicate future performance. Please read the prospectus before investing. You can obtain a copy from Invesco Canada Ltd. On invesco.ca.

Investing in ETFs carries risks. Please read the prospectus for a full description of the risks associated with the ETF. Regular brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETFs.

The majority of Invesco ETFs seek to replicate the performance of an applied index before fees and expenses, without managing them effectively. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to adopt a defensive stance when markets are declining and that the ETF will continue to include both securities in the index, even if the financial conditions of one or more equity issuers deteriorate. In turn, the sub-advisor of the actively managed Invesco ETF may, at its discretion, change the securities held in that ETF in accordance with the ETF’s investment objectives and strategies.

FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. (“FGDCM”), FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”) or member firms of the London Stock Exchange (“LSE Group”) (together the “Licensors”). Licensors make no representations of any kind (express or implied) with respect to the expected results from the use of the FTSE Canada 1-5 Year Laddered Bond Index, Bond Index Canada 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Bond Corporate Bond, FTSE Canada 1 Index -5 Year Laddered Government Index, FTSE Canada, Long Term High Liquidity Government Bond Index, and FTSE Canada Long Term Government Bond Index. FTSE Canada’s listed 1-3 year ladder floating rate (“Indices”) and/or the level reached by indices at any time or date. The indices are compiled and calculated by the FGDCM and all rights regarding the values ​​and components of the indices are granted to the FGDCM. Licensors shall not be liable (whether negligently or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Indicators and shall have no obligation to notify any person of any errors therein.

«Futsi® is a trademark of FTSE International Limited in Canada and Taiwan, and “FTSE® It is a trademark of the rest of the world member companies of the London Stock Exchange group that is used by FGDCM under license.

FTSE index® It is a trademark of member companies of the London Stock Exchange group used by FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”) under license. FTSE Ravi® The index series is calculated by FTSE in association with Research Affiliates LLC (“RA”). Neither the FTSE nor the RA sponsor, support or promote this product, with which they have any connection, and assume no responsibility with respect to the problem, operation, or circulation of this product. FTSE owns all intellectual property rights in the index values ​​and the list of components.

Investors should be aware of the risks associated with the data sources and quantitative processes used in our investment management process. There may be errors in the data obtained from third-party vendors, in the creation of model wallets, and in the coding related to indicators and the wallet creation process. Although Research Affiliates takes steps to identify data and processing errors to minimize the potential impact of such errors on index and portfolio performance, we cannot guarantee that such errors will not occur.

“Basic Index® and/or ‘Basic Index of Research Affiliates’® “and/or” ravi® and/or all other patented or pending trademarks, trade names and designs are the exclusive property of Research Affiliates LLC.

Standard & Poor’s®S&P 500® And the S&P 500 has low volatility® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and for certain purposes, sub-licensed to Invesco Canada Ltd.

LST® is a registered trademark of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association used by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd. under license.

TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”), used by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd. under license.

The S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Indices, S&P 500 Low Volatility and S&P/LSTA US Leverage Loan 100 (“Indices”) are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, used by Invesco Canada Ltd under license. The Invesco Index ETFs are not sponsored by Invesco Canada Ltd. or endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates, LSTA or TSX, and none of these parties make any representations about the suitability of investing in this product.

Standard & Poor’sMDStandard & Poor’sMD The S&P 500 Index are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and have been used under license from S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Nasdaq®OMX® and Nasdaq OMX® are trademarks of the Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. (“Nasdaq OMX”) and LadderRite® is a registered trademark of LadderRite Portfolios LLC (“LadderRite”). Nasdaq®OMX®Nasdaq OMX® The LadderRite® are collectively “tags”. The trademarks are used under license to Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd. Neither Nasdaq OMX nor LadderRite has communicated the product(s) with respect to its legality or suitability. The product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold or recommended by Nasdaq OMX or LadderRite, and NASDAQ OMX and LADDERRITE make no warranties and will not be liable with respect to the product(s). (Products).

Invesco is a registered trade name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

InvescoMD All associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under license.

© Invesco Canada Ltd. , 2022

logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434026/Invesco_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.