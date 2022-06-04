The short film “Bleach” was nominated for the Yorkton Film Festival

Among the many films nominated at this year’s Yorkton Film Festival is Matthias Graham’s short “Bleach.”

The festival, which takes place from May 26-29, 2022, celebrates its 75th anniversary since its inception in 1947.

This annual event provides an opportunity for Canadian filmmakers to have their film work recognized.

Nominated short film “Bleach”

The short film “Bleach” is nominated for the Director’s Fiction and Short Narrative Film categories.

Director Matthias Graham takes the time to tell the story of his film, which explores, among other things, male solidarity.

It’s a theme inspired by his own experiences with his brothers and as a former water polo player.

Mathias, who is originally from Regina and now lives in Montreal, says he is proud of being able to showcase his projects in his home province.

” It is a great honor! The Saskatchewan film community is very important in my life. » – Quote from Matthias Graham, filmmaker



Supporting filmmakers in Saskatchewan

Matthias Graham identifies, however, that it is more difficult to be a professional artist and be rewarded for his work in Saskatchewan more appropriately than in Quebec.

He hopes there will be more support for Saskatchewan filmmakers in the future so they can take on more projects in the province.