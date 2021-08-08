Irina Shayk, Ben Affleck, Lily Allen… A summer of stars

A selection of the latest (very) regular star releases.

This weekend, the celebrity was spotted again. Some were away from home, on vacation with friends. Such was the case for Irina Shayk, who was photographed in Ibiza with a group of relatives, including Burberry house artistic director Riccardo Tisci.

In Los Angeles, Justin Bieber was spotted playing soccer with friends, Arnold Schwarzenegger rode his bike — a habit of the “Terminator” star who never moves without his massive mountain bike — and The Weeknd bumped into some fans at the exit of Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant.

In New York, Bella Hadid, wearing a hat, mask, and sunglasses, tried to hide between two dates. A few kilometers away, on Martha’s Vineyard, former President Barack Obama was taking advantage of the sunny weather to indulge in a few rounds of golf. An activity he completed a few hours before receiving his guests on Saturday evening (The list has been restricted due to the health crisis) to celebrate his sixtieth birthday. Paul McCartney, who was filmed in the Hamptons, may have attended the “little” party.

