Ismael Bennacer, top scorer against Atalanta

Standing in the Milan midfield, Ismael Bennacer distinguished himself once again with a strong performance punctuated by a superb goal that equalized against Atalanta Bergamo (1-1).

This is undoubtedly the weekend target for the European Greens. A Milan masterpiece, Ismael Bennacer is known for the quality of his game which brings undeniable added tactical value to Milan Stefano Pioli. precious in this. Behind the scenes, the Algerian is dwarfed by a sparse stat sheet having scored just one goal in 106 appearances in all competitions he has played since arriving at the Rossoneri in the summer. 2019. Scoring his second goal in a Lombard shirt, the midfielder has done big things. Against Atalanta in the Lombard derby, the former Empoli player allowed his team to come back to score after a ball was beautifully deposited in the corner opposite Musso.

After a corner kick by Saelemaekers, the Algerian international recovered the ball after clearing it in front of the entrance to the area before firing a shot from the left flank ending in the upper corner of Rousseau. A wonderful goal gave Milan a draw after being late after Malinovsky’s goal (29). Milan tied (1-1) on the second day of the Italian Serie A, bringing it to third place in the standings after two days of competition.

Serie A | Atlanta 1 x 1 Milan | HD – @F24HQ pic.twitter.com/MLqWp0H6b4 – I wish the clouds on me were easy (@ Heather50189449) August 21 2022

