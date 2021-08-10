Jack Eichel is associated with Mika Zibanejad

Buffalo Sabers superstar Jack Eichel is stirring up the rumor mill these days and now the New York Rangers are getting into the discussion.

According to information leaked by a reporter from The Athletic, if the 24-year-old striker takes charge of the Big Apple, the name Mika Zibanjad will certainly be associated with it.

The odds of these two names evolving under the same colors are allegedly small, as the prize for getting an Eichel was revealed some time ago to be four items worth as much as a first-round pick. That is why it is worth noting that a player of Zibanegad’s caliber was sent to Buffalo.

The chances of this scenario happening are also very slim. Firstly because the Swede has a no-move clause that he must agree to raise if he is to be breached, and on top of that, he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. After that, Eshel knew of health problems that might hamper the efforts of the General Managers of the National Hockey League (NHL) to address them. The American also gets a salary of $10 million for five more campaigns, which are usually not easily absorbed.