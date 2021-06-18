Jack Sparrow s’illustre dans un trailer de gameplay de Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

“Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate’s life for me”
at Xbox & Games de l’E3 2021, Sea Of Thieves had fifteen minutes of fame with pirate life, a cooperation with Disney allows this 6 new myths with Jack SparrowStar of Pirates of the Caribbean. new Trailer DIY gameplay It gives a good overview of the adventures that await Players from June 22.
In fact, the video details are very good جد New dangers in the life of pirates. Basically, if you get tired of hitting skeletons, This season 3 Your camera could be: ghostsAnd the SirensAnd the Davy Jones crew member عضوChoose your favorite enemy. It could even be done by pirates of the Sea of Thieves a tête-à-tête with Kraken for the first time.
Some philipbuster myths Must bring New ways to investigate, but also unique gameplay stages that were completely missing Sea of Thives experience so far, especially through the stages of play that Make better use of the boat. shots any advantage Pirate avatars for players It can include everything.
Of course, like pirate life marks the launch of a new season of content, New loot lane It will be available for purchase. If you always wanted to get Legendary Pirate of the Caribbean Skin or imitating facial expressions, pirate life it will be is yours Nowadays, From June 22.
