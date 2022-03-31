Don’t expect an iPhone with an on-screen fingerprint reader any time soon

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the return of Touch ID on Apple smartphones will not happen before 2024.

In 2017, with the release ofiPhone XApple was changing its smartphone insurance model. While the manufacturer previously relied on Touch ID with a fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen, the device’s large edge-to-edge screen prompted the company to adopt Face ID and 3D facial recognition.

Since then, smartphone and component manufacturers have made great strides, and most mid- and high-end Android phones offer fingerprint readers built right into the screen. This is the case in Samsung, but also in Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei or OnePlus … but still not in Apple.

In order to take advantage of Touch ID on iPhone in 2022, you must necessarily refer to a file iPhoneSE, like the latest model, was introduced a few weeks ago. However, for several years, rumors have been adamant about the return of Touch ID on the iPhone with an in-display fingerprint reader. This return would make more sense because masks have played an important role in our lives since the beginning of the health crisis. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, well versed in Apple projects, Already planning to bring back Face ID from next year. I’ve finally backtracked.

I previously expected iPhones to support fingerprint/Touch ID sensors in 2023 at the earliest. But a recent survey suggests that new iPhones in 2023 and 2024 may not support Touch ID under the screen. Face ID with a mask on the iPhone is already a great biometrics solution. – 郭明 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) March 30, 2022

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the analyst said that “The latest reports indicate that new iPhones in 2023 and 2024 will not support Touch ID under the screen”.

No return to Touch ID before iPhone 15

Concretely, it will likely be necessary to wait for the iPhone 2024, or even 2025, before we can take advantage of Touch ID again on an Apple smartphone. Contrary to previous leaks, the American company will not count in the end This feature is not offered on the future iPhone 14.

It must be said that since the beginning of the epidemic, Apple has improved the Face ID facial recognition system So you can work with the mask. However, the return of Touch ID could represent an important step forward in iPhone design. By replacing the 3D facial recognition system with a fingerprint reader again, the manufacturer can significantly reduce the size of the iPhone’s notch. It really is 3D recognition of Touch ID who still requires slit Broadly speaking, given the number of built-in sensors.

