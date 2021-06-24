Janie Belleflor Kaltosh, first Quesban Scholarship recipient

I am very surprised, very honored and above all very happy , the director commented in an interview with Bonjour la Côte. It is a great honor to have my film chosen out of six beautiful projects.

This is the movie project the main roadIn the process of writing which earned him this honor.

The idea for the film was born from his meeting with screenwriter Bertrand Desrochers, whom he met during an internship in France. The two began developing the film remotely during the pandemic.

The story began on December 7, 1996, when Route 138 to Nutashkuan was opened. It is an encounter between a native of Nutashkuan and a non-native of Montreal.

Their worlds and their cultures clash During this meeting , says Janie Belflower Caltosh.

I wanted a space for discussion between two countries without prejudice and without stereotypes. I also wanted to show how welcoming and warm we are and how we love to laugh. Quote from:Janie Belleflor Kaltosh, Director

I wanted to put Nutashkuan on the map and highlight the language and culture of Innu, which was not very present in Quebec cinema. , notes.

Leave more space for the original creators

Wapikoni mobile, or rotating cinema, has traveled thousands of kilometers for more than 15 years. Photo: Radio Canada / Emily Revard Boudreaux

Jani Bellefleur-Kaltush’s career started thanks to the Wapikoni mobile studio. She dreams of making a movie with an indigenous crew.

The director believes that it is time to make room for the original creators. They have a voice, and a special sensitivity, that can help reconciliation and openness to exchanges and discussions between two nations. , she explained. They need a place to tell their things. We have the determination, but sometimes we need a little help.

The Kuessipan Fondation Québec Cinéma Scholarship supports the production of Indigenous films in Quebec.

Compiled by director and director Myriam Virault who signed on to the feature film A questionnaire, filmed in Uashat mak Mani-utenam and in Sept-les.