Participatory science: TIQUoJARDIN is looking for volunteers to collect ticks in gardens around Nancy

more than one quarter bites tick It takes place in private gardens, according to CiTIQUE program data. However, little is known about the factors that influence the presence of ticks in these places, or whether this is a risk. for human healthTicks can transmit pathogens, such as those responsible for Lyme disease. The TIQUoJARDIN project led by INRAE, ANSES, the ARBRE Laboratory of Excellence, the University of Lorraine and the Permanent Center for Environmental Initiatives (CPIE) Nancy Ciampino aims to answer these questions.

A participatory project implemented in and around Nancy

To collect as much data and markers as possible in private parks, TIQUoJARDIN relies on the participation of the general public. The From May 1 to July 10 2022so people who wish to do so are welcome to leave at Tick ​​hunting in their garden. Equipped with a sampling kit provided by project leaders, these volunteers will follow a specific, easy-to-implement protocol for tick collection and reporting to the in-house science team. He will ask them too to answer for a contest Hinge employment The Features from they garden.

Goal : 150 gardens in 2022

Participation Terms Live in a radius of 30 km around Nancy, so that the weather conditions in the study area are relatively homogeneous

Own a garden of at least 100 square meters

Register online on the project website Sampling sets can be obtained by appointment at one of the four relay points, located in Champigneulles, in the INRAE ​​Center in Champenoux, in Anses de Malzéville and at the Jean-Marie Pelt Botanical Garden in Villers-lès-Nancy. For more details, see The project Location.

This is the second year of tick collection. ” Last year we covered 73 parks, Laure Burns, of the ANSES Rabies and Wildlife Laboratory, in Nancy, explains. We set ourselves up to hit 150 parks this year. The more participants we have, the more data we will have to determine which environmental factors influence the presence of ticks in gardens. »

During the first edition, ticks were found in 40% of parks have been inspected, an average of four insects in these gardens. Ocean Ixodes ricinus It was the most common (246 of 254 ticks collected) but three other species of ticks were collected. Will allow the second year of collection To refine these first results To determine the characteristics of gardens Most likely to harbor ticks.