Jeff Gorton didn’t really expect the Rangers to shoot him

It came as a shock in New York when team owner James Dolan decided to fire the team’s CEO John Davidson as well as its chief of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton.

Rangers had just missed the playoffs, of course, but the team was still in the early stages of a major rebuilding process.

The team is reported to have posted a message on social media on February 8, 2018, telling Rangers fans that rebuilding is about to begin.

The hockey world then believed that the team’s expulsion might not have been the main reason for these two expulsions.

In fact, a few days before this news, Rangers (at Nolan’s request) posted a message on social media criticizing the work of the referees as well as the players’ safety department.

All about Tom Wilson’s evil punches at Artemi Panarin.

Gorton and Davidson distanced themselves from the letter, stating that they did not agree with this publication and that they had been informed of late.

However, Darren Dreger and several other insiders explained that this rift between the two men and the team owner was not a reason to separate the two men, but rather a coincidence.

She told me that the NYR firings of Gorton and Davidson are coincidental and have nothing to do with yesterday’s statement regarding Tom Wilson. Another source says the ownership felt Rangers had not done well this season. —Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 5, 2021

To find out more about this story, I leave you here the perfect article to solve this situation.

In short, all this to say that Jeff Gorton was really shocked by the fact that he was released.

He wasn’t really expecting it, he said in an interview with Stu Kwan.

My story in Q&A with Jeff Gorton, Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Canada, following a 25-minute one-on-one interview Thursday afternoon in his office at the Bell Sports Complex in Broussard #HabsIO: https://t.co/0GkzSUQvkM – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 24, 2022

“Yes I was shocked (by his dismissal). I think it was explained very well that we were in the reconstruction phase. I even think we were progressing very quickly on this reconstruction. We saw last season how good they were (New York Rangers). » “So it’s really something I didn’t expect. I was already imagining that last season would be a season where the team (Rangers) would play. It was the perfect time to start competing again and do the playoffs. But hey, I don’t own a hockey team and I don’t deal with these kinds of decisions. – Jeff Gorton

So we understand that for Gorton, it was only a matter of time before the Rangers became a contender for the Stanley Cup again.

Now here he is with Montreal Canadiens since last November, ready for a new rebuild.

You should know that Gorton explained to Stu Cowan that he was surprised to receive an offer from CH.

This time, he hopes to be able to move forward with this reconstruction.

to know more, I quote here the excellent article written by Stu Cowan in his interview with Gorton.

