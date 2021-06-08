job offers | law firm

Legal Assistant and Contracts Manager

The Legal Department of ABB is looking for a Contracts Manager for the Saint Laurent Campus. Your manager will be the corporate attorney for the company. The team consists of four lawyers and an organizational assistant.

Your responsibilities:

Maintain legal department databases including those of legal entities (fewer than five), contracts, authorized signatories, training and integrity reports (agents, gifts and entertainment, trade associations, etc.), and provide support to users

Perform legal searches in applicable databases

Maintain corporate records and prepare meetings, company resolutions and certifications

Managing county registrations and various regulatory filings

Take the lead in the legal work to be done regarding corporate internal reorganization and acquisition

Understand and support the due diligence process related to mergers and acquisitions, distributors, agents and partners

Maintain company and subcontractor permits

Drafting and reviewing routine agreements, such as non-disclosure agreements and basic supply agreements based on standard terms

Support lawyers in regulatory issues and minor litigation

Your professional background:

College diploma or equivalent

5 years of work experience

Fluency in French and English

Good knowledge of Microsoft Office suite (particularly Word and Excel, working knowledge of MS Sharepoint)

Precision

Curiosity of

Independence and resourcefulness

Good work ethic

Understanding Contractual Law

Benefits:

retirement plan

mutual company

wellness program

Get to know us more:

As one of the Top 15 Forbes 2020 employers in Canada, ABB values ​​the dedication, commitment and expertise of its employees. As an employer who cares about employment fairness, ABB believes in a comprehensive and diverse workforce. Our commitment is to ensure that all policies and practices respect the spirit of the Employment Equity Program, and we aim to ensure that our workforce is truly representative of the four designated groups, including women, indigenous peoples, visible minorities and people with disabilities. ABB will make reasonable accommodations for applicants with disabilities, and encourage them to identify themselves as such during the application process. For the purposes of this presentation, the masculine is used as a gender neutral with the sole purpose of brightening the text.

