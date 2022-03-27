Jobs | The wave of hiring continues

Spring comes with high employment expectations, and reveals the latest job prospects survey by multinational recruitment firm ManpowerGroup. Employers surveyed from all industries and regions in the country expect to increase their workforce in the next quarter.

Isabelle Dube

Journalism

Nearly half of Canadian employers, or 49%, plan to increase their workforce for the months of April, May and June, while only 13% expect cuts. More than a third of employers (36%) expect to maintain current levels of employees, and 2% have not made a decision yet.

Once seasonal differences are removed from the data, Canada’s net employment forecast exceeds 37%, up two percentage points from the previous quarterly forecast.

From the poor outlook reported in 2020, to the positive trajectory of employment intentions in 2021 with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, employers are now expressing their continued confidence in the economy. “There will be favorable conditions for job seekers across the country and in all sectors,” said Darlene Minatiel, Country Director at ManpowerGroup Canada.

Company size does not affect hiring intentions. Nearly a third of very small businesses with fewer than 10 employees (27%), as well as small and medium businesses with 10 to 49 employees (38%), those with 50 to 249 (30%) and large organizations (36%) are planning Recruitment of new employees.

different sectors

The survey also reveals that the strongest employment outlook is in the primary production sector (56%), followed by information technology, technology, communications, communications and media (51%), wholesale and retail trade (46%), and manufacturing (39%). and banking, finance, insurance and real estate (36%).

By analyzing job opportunities by region, we see that the most optimistic come from employers in the Northern Territories at 65%, Atlantic Canada (40%), Ontario (39%) and Western Canada (38%). The proportion of those in Quebec and the prairies is 28%.

It remains to be seen whether Canadian workers will be attracted to these new jobs, whether they will find housing in areas where these jobs are available and whether employers will offer wage increases that take inflation into account.

ManpowerGroup, an American multinational recruitment company, regularly conducts surveys in 40 countries. This has been done, for the Canadian part, with more than 1,000 employers across the country. Margin of error plus or minus 3%.

In the first quarter of 2022, employers surveyed in 40 countries reported increases in hiring after several difficult months. Topping the list, Peru expected a 51% increase, India 49% and the Netherlands 47%. Employers in the United States expected employment to increase by 41%, Canada by 37%, England by 32% and France by 26%. At the bottom of the list, employers in Japan counted a tiny 11%.