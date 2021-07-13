Joe Biden takes the lead on the hot topic of franchise

(Washington) US President Joe Biden rose to the fore on Tuesday due to minority voting access, a topic on which Democrats and Republicans are tearing themselves apart, for example in Texas, which is going through a parliamentary crisis.

In Philadelphia, a highly symbolic city where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were born, the president planned a long-awaited speech, particularly by civil rights activists.

PHOTO EVAN VUCCI, Associated Press President Joe Biden.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that Joe Biden “will explain why, on a moral level, withdrawing the right to vote is a form of oppression.”

The president intends to “use all means in his power to continue the fight.” […] Against a barrage of voting restriction laws based on a dangerous and baseless conspiracy theory.

In what she also calls the “Big Lie,” Jen Psaki refers to supporters of Donald Trump and the former president himself, who clearly maintain that Joe Biden only won the presidency through massive electoral fraud.

The Republican billionaire also issued a press release Tuesday about Joe Biden’s trip, declaring a “Trump big win” (“Trump’s big win”).

Access to the vote, a theme across American political life since the major civil rights movements of the 1950s and 1960s, has returned to the fore since this turbulent presidential election.

Republicans, who advocate anti-fraud, have introduced in many states that they control legislation that would complicate the electoral participation of minorities, especially African Americans, who historically vote more Democrats.

Example in Texas: Dozens of elected Democrats left their southern US state on Monday in order to prevent the passage of an electoral law desired by the Republican majority in the Texas Parliament.

Photo by Mike Blake, Reuters Free ballot activists protest in San Diego against Republican initiatives to restrict voting rights.

This law, like legislation already passed in Georgia and Florida, for example, prohibits car voting – where voters cast their ballots from their car window – or places many restrictions on voting times.

The battle is also taking place at the federal level, where elected Republicans are blocking Democratic legislation on the right to vote, and in the courts, via appeal and case law.