JSK draw in Lusaka

JSK remained at the top of Group B in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup, after snatching the point from a draw in Zambia as the team trailed 2-0 until the 82nd minute of play.

JSK, who dominated but not achieved, would be surprised twice, first with a header by Mukiya (12 minutes), then a mistake by goalkeeper Benbot late in the match.

The youngster’s entry in the 80th minute will change the match, as JSK will first reduce Simwanza’s score against his camp after a free kick by Ait Abdeslam (82). In the last minute of play, he fired a slip by Nafs Ait Abdel Salam and hit a cross in the penalty area to score 2-2.

On this point, JSK have 4 points, one point ahead of Cotonsport, who beat RS Berkane 2-0.

Federation Cup 2020/2021

Group B.

J2

Lusaka – National Champions Stadium

NAPSA Stars 2-2 JSK

Mukiya (12 minutes), Soku (63 minutes) – Bin Saya (82 minutes), Inn (90 minutes).

JSK : 25-Benbot – 31-Kerroum, 2-Ait Abdessalem, 5-Souyed, 22-Bencherifa (3-Chikhi, 72 ‘) – 7-Benchaira (34-Nezla, 80’), 13-Benabdi – 14-Tubal ( 19-Kilangalanga, 61 ‘), 11-Hamroune (8-Oukaci, 72’), 17-Bensayah – 9-Boulahia / Entr. : Lavagne

DZfoot