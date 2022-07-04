Judge Peter Dinklage downplayed Disney’s new Snow White

If Dinklage congratulated Disney on offering Snow White’s upcoming role to a mixed-race actress – Rachel Ziegler – he’s questioning his choice to keep an image in his new adaptation. Accumulation Of the seven dwarfs.

I was a little surprised by the fact that they were so proud to cast a Latin American actress in the role of Snow White. On Monday, he said in an interview with the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron.

But we still tell the story of Snow White and her Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and see what you do, it makes no sense to me Contrition.

Known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in The Epic iron throne (Game of thrones), Peter Dinklage suffers from dwarfism, the most common form of dwarfism. It is 1.32 meters long.

The actor also lamented the fact that Disney has double standards when it comes to correcting discrimination, he said. You’re somehow progressive, but you’re still crafting this retro tale of the seven dwarves who live in a cave. He said.

” Did I do nothing to advance the cause from my improvised stand? I guess I’m not talking loud enough. » – Quote from Peter Dinklage

approach Different Disney confirms

Disney responded to Dinklage’s complaints in a statement Tuesday: To avoid reinforcing the stereotypes of the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters, and consulting with members of the stunting community. [dwarfism community en anglais].

Inspired by a story published at the beginning of the nineteenth centurye Century by the Brothers Grimm, Snow White and the Seven DwarfsOriginally released in 1937, it was Disney’s first animated movie. Filming for the new version is scheduled to begin this year.

Rachel Ziegler Photo: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

From a Colombian mother and Polish father, Rachel Ziegler was unveiled to the public last year in a musical adaptation West side storyDirected by Steven Spielberg. She plays Maria, a Puerto Rican immigrant who lives in New York. In the 1961 film version, the role was played by Natalie Wood, an American actress of Russian origin.

the new snow whitewhich does not have an official title or release date yet, will also star Wonder Woman Gal Gadot as the Witch Queen and will be directed by Marc Webb ((500) days with summerAnd the The Amazing Spider-Man).

