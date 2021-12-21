Kayden Gaul is the captain of the European Court of Justice

The Montreal Canadiens hope Kaiden Guhle will have the honor of capturing the Team Canada Junior (ECJ) team in 2022.

On Monday, after today’s practice, the list leaders presented a video where Sidney Crosby announced that the 19-year-old defender would hold a “C” at the upcoming edition of the World Junior Hockey League (CMY).

“It was a very special moment,” Gul said at a news conference. To learn it from the mouths of these kind of players and characters, it really is an amazing thing.”

On his part, head coach David Cameron hailed the first-round pick character (16th overall) from CH in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

“He has a professional attitude and works hard every day,” said the driver. He’s a humble guy who lets his game speak for itself on the ice. The experience he gained last year will be useful to our skaters and coaches.”

The left-back was already from the Canadian team that had to settle for the silver medal at the last edition of the WJC. There were two goals and one assist in seven matches.

He is also the third prospect in Canadian history to be chosen as the leader of the European Court of Justice. Before him, Eric Desjardins (1989) and Kyle Chipshora (2006) received this honor.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time Guhle has taken charge of being a captain, who notably served in that role with Prince Albert Raiders in the Western Junior Hockey League last year.

“When you are the captain, you become the man that some of your teammates take as an example,” the young man analyzed. So you owe it to yourself to do the right things on and off the ice surface. It’s also important for me to be there for them.”

In his lead role, Guhle will be supported by attackers Jake Neighbors and Cole Perfetti, who have seen an “A” embroidered on their shirts. The first would be his first participation in CMJ, while the second was in the Maple Leaf formation in 2021.

“Kaiden is the right person for the role,” said Neighbors, a fellow at Edmonton Oil Kings in 2021-22.

“He leads by example and recognizes the right moments to express himself. He is also able to say things that some players don’t like hearing. I think it’s important to have that in a leader, especially in such a short competition.”

In addition, Canada will finally play a preparatory match against another team present in the tournament. On Thursday in Edmonton, Maple Leaf will face Russia.

