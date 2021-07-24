Kim Kardashian with Kanye West before Donda’s release

At 9 a.m. on Friday, we were still waiting for the unveiling of Kanye West’s new album. But the day before, ex-rapper Kim Kardashian and their children attended a public hearing for the album in Atlanta.

Emilie Cotier

Journalism

The event was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in coordination with Apple Music, which was broadcasting the event.

Rapper Jay-Z appeared on the album, in a verse referring to Kanye West’s support for Donald Trump. “I told him to stop that red cap,” he says in particular. Other contributions include those of Travis Scott, Pusha T, Lil Baby, and Pop Smoke, who died in 2020.

in the album donda, Named after his mother, who died in 2007, Kanye West is once again tackling religious topics and several times mentions his breakup with Kim Kardashian. She was also present with the children she had with Kanye West. His sister Khloe Kardashian was also in the game.

This composition follows the album Jesus is the king, It was released in 2019, along with another Bible-inspired EP. The mystery still hangs over the date when it will be possible to listen to the songs.

with AFP