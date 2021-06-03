Kovacs | Joe Biden announces the distribution of 80 million doses of vaccine

(San Jose) United States President Joe Biden Announces “Maybe Tomorrow” [jeudi] The head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, announced Wednesday a plan to distribute 80 million doses of the vaccine to countries that need it most, in coordination with Covid-19.

France media agency

“In a few days, maybe tomorrow, chief [Joe Biden] On Wednesday, during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica, Mr. Blinken announced in more detail the plan I had put in place to distribute 80 million doses of the vaccine worldwide.

As the US Secretary of State emphasized, shortly before his departure from Costa Rica where he made a statement: “We will do everything in coordination with Kovacs, on scientific grounds and in accordance with the needs of countries, without any political preconceptions.” Two-day visit.

The Covax System is an international group created to ensure the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in low-income countries.

On the first day of his visit, Mr. Blinken noted an announcement that vaccinations would be distributed in one to two weeks.

We are looking forward to distributing [de vaccins par les États-Unis] We hope that they will be included in this plan,” then announced the President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado.

The Central American country is currently 6e The country in the world with the highest infection rate: 596 cases were announced every day per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks.