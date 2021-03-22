Laila Fernandez was crowned champion in Monterrey

Just over a year after losing the final of the Acapulco Championship, the 18-year-old won her first WTA title.

In the WTA 250 Final in Monterrey, Mexico, the Canadian won in sets 6-1 and 6-4 over world No. 102 Victoria Julubic of Switzerland.

The young champ said I didn’t think it was a final and just wanted to focus on my game plan. My balls were in play when they counted. I knew how to stay in the present moment.

After the first match, which lasted nearly 10 minutes, Fernandes, who would be 69th in the standings Monday morning, regained his pace and completed the first round in 36 minutes.

In the second semester, she broke her opponent in the ninth game, then confirmed her first title by sending new balls.

After hitting the final knockout, she raised her arms to the sky, then grabbed her fists, before hugging her coach in the empty stands for this final contention behind closed doors.

I was very nervous in the final part of the match and wanted everything to go well. I spoke to my father before the match and he asked me to use the feelings of disappointment I felt last year in Acapulco to fuel my motivation. Leila Fernandez

Fernandez, the youngest player in the main draw for the tournament, did not yield a single set in her five matches of the week. In the final, she played with confidence to win this first title with skill.

I was pushing myself a little to win this first tournament and I’m glad I did. Now I have to keep improving and I hope to win a second game soon Did she say.

The week was not easy, the beginning of the year was not easy, but the sacrifices and sacrifices of my coach and my family helped me Fernandez added.

If she’s never forgotten that first title on the WTA Tour, she nonetheless raised her first trophy without the crowd’s cheers and, above all, without her family members.

Only his coach Roman Deridder accompanied him to Mexico.

I realized I was the champ just five minutes into the game, when the trophy arrived on the field. I was sad that my family was not there because my career is the result of the efforts of my entire family. I am so happy that the work and sacrifices from the start are paying off. I hope there will be more and my family can be there. I can’t wait to meet them at home to celebrate a good meal. Leila Fernandez

Her father Jorge, who has coached her for a long time, recently allowed her to get back on her feet. Take a step back in the family home in Florida. From there he watched his daughter’s match.

Fernandez wins comes with a check for $ 29,200, but she won’t be able to celebrate for long in Mexico. Once her press conference ended, she rushed to the airport to take her first flight. You should take a second Monday morning to Miami.

The young left player is due to play her first round qualifying match for the Miami tournament on Monday late in the afternoon against Romanian Mihaela Pozarnescu, ranked 136 in the world.

A first glimpse into the concept of the ransom of fame.