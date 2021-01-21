The Computer Lure: SSF Tutor fired with conditions

Dave Alex Bertillo, a teacher at Séminaire Saint-François, facing multiple sexual charges related to a minor, was released under several circumstances on Thursday afternoon.

Six plaintiffs have denounced the 28-year-old who allegedly used social media to try to obtain sexual favors.

So, Dave Alex Berthelou was able to regain his freedom, but he will have to stay in his parents’ house in San Augustine de Desmores. He is also prohibited from contacting the complainants and their families, as well as the staff and students of Séminaire Saint-François.

The court also prohibits the accused from meeting in places that minors are likely to frequent, such as school yards and playgrounds.

During the legal process, the teacher will not be able to use the internet as well unless under the supervision of his parents. Any use of social networks is also prohibited.

Before his January 13 arrest, Dave Alex Berthelou was teaching and coaching football at Seminyars San François.

He is accused in particular of soliciting computers, providing sexually explicit material to a minor, sexual exploitation of one of the complainants, and obstructing the course of justice, as he allegedly tried to dissuade two alleged victims from submitting a complaint. .