Late comeback Logan Maillo

Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mayo has yet to fully recover from the shoulder surgery he underwent last April and may miss the entire London Knights training camp.

Ontario Hockey League (OHL) general manager Mark Hunter points this out on a daily basis. London Free PressFriday.

“He can only train at the moment,” he explained. His surgeon does not want him to be involved in training with his teammates.

The former CH 2021 pick for the first round has not tasted much action since injuring his shoulder during a fight on March 6. He recently participated in off-ice activities at Habs Development Camp.

“He’ll be back sooner or later,” Hunter said. He will not play a pre-season match. Then, as the surgeon said, if he felt ready and regained all his strength, he would play.

“We don’t have a short time. It is a long season.”

This season, Maillo, 19, will try to convince the Montreal staff to give him an entry contract. After serving his suspension imposed by the OHL, in 2021-2022, he played only 12 matches before finding himself on the ground. He looked good during that short streak, scoring three goals and nine points.