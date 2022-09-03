What should you do with your mucus according to science?

Once others turn their backs, feel free to choose your nose. This is nothing to be ashamed of, yet the social stigma still remains. Is it really a good idea to grind inside his nose? And the Where should we put our shoes? Two questions that intrigued Gabriel Phillips, Michael Gillings and Mark Patrick Taylor, authors of an article published Monday in Conversation (Source 1).

Nasal mucus, a necessary biological filter

We tend to think of them as ugly snags, but mummies have an essential role. “In a little while 22,000 daily breathing cycles، Buger-forming mucus is a primary biological candidate for Capture dust and allergens before they enter our airway, where they can cause Inflammation and asthma and other long-term lung problems,” the researchers note, in other words, nasal mucus is the first line of immune defense against infections.

Booger Hunting Has Risks

Scientists say our nasal cavity has its own microbiome. Sometimes, by sticking your fingers in your nose, for example, these natural groupings can be disturbed, which is possible It leads to various diseases, such as rhinitis. But overall, the microbes in our noses help fend off invaders, battling them on a mucus-filled battlefield.

If you sniff or eat buggers instead of driving them away, you may be increasing your exposure to some of the toxic elements in your environment.

In fact, they end up absorbing dust, microbes, and allergens that the buggers pick up when you swallow the mucus. And although this is not usually a problem, Can exacerbate environmental exposure to some pollutantsThe article explains. for example, Lead – a neurotoxin circulating in household dust and soil used in gardens – it enters children’s bodies most effectively through ingestion and digestion.” See also HIV: New infections on the decline in Taiwan

Risk of bleeding and disfigurement

For some people, nose sucking can become compulsive and lead to disfigurement. then talk about rhinitis. Lesions can not only be painful and bleed, but they can also become the seat of pathogenic bacteria that will gradually spread from the nostrils to the rest of the body.

Beware of Staphylococcus aureus and pneumonia

Nose cleaning can be associated with nose cart Staphylococcus aureus(Staphylococcus aureus). Overcoming the habit of putting your finger in the nose can facilitate decolonization strategies aureus bacteria‘, say the authors, not to mention that sucking your nose can also be associated with an increased risk of S. aureus transmission to wounds.

Cleaning the nose can also be a vector of transition Streptococcus pneumoniaeIt is a common cause of pneumonia (among other infections). conclusion? By carelessly pushing your fingers up your nose, you’re spreading germs more into your body, and then you risk spreading them into your environment with your dirty hands.

So, what do you do with his snot?

As mentioned earlier, eating a bugger is like swallowing all the germs in the mucus. So we avoid swallowing it. Be sure to sow them here and there so that they are likely to infect other people with whom they come into contact.

The best solution is Use a tissue to collect everything before throwing it in the trash or in the toilet. As much as possible, be sure to wash your hands after blowing your nose or blowing your nose. See also Two eighty-year-old project managers for a science center | Intruder Northern Ontario

Your nose works overtime to keep you healthy, so don’t make it any harder by sticking your dirty fingers into it. Don’t play spoiler. The researchers concluded to inflate with caution, dispose of tissue carefully, and wash your hands immediately afterward.