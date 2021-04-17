Lavan sacrifices the CAF title

JS Kabylie suffered a bitter defeat the day before yesterday in the match that pitted them against ES Setif to update the seventeenth day of the first division Mobilis. Yellow and Green lost in the smallest goal margins to zero and did not regret it until after this match where they were able to score at least a point tie.

Coach Denis Lavani, as we mentioned in these same columns, wanted to take advantage of this match against the leaders to prepare well for the decisive CAF Cup match against Coton Sport as JSK will need to return at least with a village point from a draw. And beating NAPSA Stars for his Billera validation in the quarter-finals of the African competition. Some team executives rested and sent a new team against the tournament captain who didn’t miss the opportunity to take off. Despite the importance of this meeting, as the victory would raise JSK to second place and reduce the difference with ES Sétif to two points, the coaching staff of Jarjara Island made this match a test in preparation for next Wednesday’s match against Coton Sport. According to observers, if JSK had played its usual match, he could have had a convincing result, but after this defeat, the fifth since the start of the season and the second away from home, JSK missed a great opportunity to revive his chances. To play the title.

6 mounts reserved for Coton Sport

In addition to the absence of at least 6 holders at the beginning of the eleven, in this case, Ben Sharifa, Ben Abdi, Benchira, Hamroun, Boulahia and Bensaih, the first director of the technical staff chose the defense in order to take the lottery. And return a point from the capital of the high plateaus. After holding out in the first half, where JSK’s defense repeated all of the Stevians’ attempts, they conceded in the 60th minute of play with a free kick. After a corner kick, which Al Saadi had hit well, Bakkchi was found in the near goal, which fooled the alert of goalkeeper Benbot. The Bhopal comrades, influenced by their self-esteem, left their camp in pursuit of equality, to no avail. The few opportunities created do not lead to any change to the bulletin board. The inclusion of Ben Abdi, Benchaira and Bensaya brought more to the offensive plan, but the lack of competence remains non-existent. The attackers, once again, demonstrated their lack of competence and were still unable to wake up with the goalless third-match sequence. Ait Abdel Salam and his teammates deeply regret this failure which comes just a few days before the crucial CAF Cup match against Coton Sport de Garois, on behalf of the fifth and penultimate day of the group stage (Group B) where defeat is strictly prevented. Yellow and green.