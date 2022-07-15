Learn science while having fun with Les Assidus

Education. With its pilot project, System D, Les Assidus aims to increase the interest of students in the region in science and technology. Thanks to Desjardins’ support, approximately 1,700 students, spread over 25 schools, will test the System D project in the Beauce, Etchemins and Appalaches regions in 2022.

On May 30, Les Assidus was at the École Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire in Saint-Benoît-Labre to launch the Pneumatic Rocket project. This project provides students with several hours of educational activities in science, mathematics, arts, and the French language.

Students learn about the history of rockets, their current use as well as the usefulness of different parts of them. They find answers to their questions while setting up a laboratory with a pneumatic launcher.

With this new knowledge, young people can build a macro rocket. After launch, students continue their studies by mathematical analysis of the collected data.

Les Assidus has a partnership with Desjardins for two years, the 2021-2022 academic year as well as 2022-2023. Remember that the non-profit organization Les Assidus is dedicated to children. They offer, among other things, a day camp in nature for children between the ages of 5 and 12.