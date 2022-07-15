The Alouettes acquire the rights to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

The Montreal Alouettes have acquired the Canadian Football League (CFL) rights to attacking linebacker Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Belle Province made the announcement Thursday, during the second quarter of their game against the Edmonton Elks. The fans at Percival-Molson Stadium also warmly welcomed the news.

The rights to “LDT” were formerly owned by Calgary Stampeders. To get it, general manager Danny Macciusia gave Alberta two conditional options.

Concretely, the Sparrows will send their next second-round pick to the Stampeders if Quebecers sign a contract with the Alouettes or another CFL organization. In addition, Calgary will also have the option to switch the selection of the next first round with “Als”, if it turns out to be higher.

“We are so glad we were able to go ahead with this deal. Laurent wants to become a football icon in Montreal and Quebec. We can only take the winners out of this deal, because even if he never dressed as the Alouettes, he would be able to cheer us up and publicly show himself as one of the our supporters without any regrets,” stated Danny, General Manager of Alouettes. Maciocia in a statement.

DuVernay-Tardiff played 54 games in five seasons in the NFL, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. He won the Super Bowl with the first team in 2019.

Last June, the 31-year-old Kipker announced that he would be postponing his football career to focus on medicine and do his residency. He’s been a free agent in the NFL since last March.

“We wish Laurent all the best in continuing his football career and are satisfied that if he continues in Canada, he will be in a city and stadium he knows well,” Macciusia said, and if he joins the Alouettes, he will finally be able to display the letters MD on his shirt, as he wanted to do.