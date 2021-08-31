L’esplanade Tranquille, a new cultural space on the Quartier des Theaters

The City of Montreal on Tuesday announced the opening of a 5,000 square meter cultural space in the heart of the Quartier des glasses. Named the “Esplanade Tranquille”, this green public square is intended to complement the bustling Place des Festivals, located right next door.

The place owes its name to Henri Tranquille, the legendary bookseller who ran a shop in the area from the end of the 1940s until the mid-70s. The foundation was best known for presenting works banned by the clergy, hosting exhibitions and launching Quebecois works of protest, notably collecting mass rejection.

Thus, Esplanade Tranquille will continue the cultural mediation mission of the Librairie Tranquille Library. Inspired by the concept of the backyard, this place will be suitable for civic and artistic meetings. , in a press release, said Monique Simard, CEO of Quartier des glasses Partnership.

Four seasons space

The new cultural venue will consist of a multifunctional pavilion – including production rooms and a dining hall – as well as a space equipped to accommodate audiences throughout the four seasons. Among other things, a huge refrigerated ice rink was planned for the winter.

The square now presents an exhibition dedicated to the Librairie Tranquille.

From 2 to 5 September, the Cinema Festival du nouveau will present four free evenings of outdoor performances. However, those interested in attending the events will have to reserve their spot at the festival site. (A new window) which celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year.

The first evening will be dedicated to five Quebec filmmakers who have distinguished themselves over the past decade. These will also be on site for the occasion. short film Inkrnat piano movieDirected by Charles Grenier and Philip Sir, it will also premiere September 2 in the presence of the film’s directors and music composer, Ariane Moffat.

Cry from the heart on a quack Programming for the four evenings of the show September 2nd: BrothersMaryam Joubert

And I haveSarah Bellerin

group leaderChloe Rubishod

extraordinary personMonia Shukri

starEmily Manring

Inkrnat piano movieCharles Grenier and Philip Sir September 3 Alcootest (another round)Thomas Winterberg (Oscar for Best Foreign Film 2021) September 4 Sun Habbana, Nabati Café (preview) September 5 Lower jaw, Quentin Dubeaux

The Cinema Festival du nouveau will take place indoors from 6-17 October.